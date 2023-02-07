GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The senior living industry has seen exponential growth over the last decade, and this growth is expected to continue! As the various types of care and housing for aging adults continue to expand, the demand for senior living communities has increased in West Michigan.

To discuss the growing need for senior living in West Michigan, Ben Leavell, Executive Director of the Waterford Place at Sunset Senior Communities, joins Jennifer Feuerstein on AARP Real Possibilities.

During the informative discussion, Ben highlights new amenities and housing options provided at Sunset Senior Communities and shares how the narrative surrounding senior living has changed.

“People were thinking more of like a nursing home when they would go to senior living. And it was definitely a need and not a want. Now, it’s a community. It’s a vibrant community with people moving in their late sixties and early seventies, some people that are still working,” Ben says. “Moving into a community such as Waterford Place or another senior living community just opens that social circle back up.”

