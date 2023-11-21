GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Mental health is a part of our overall health, and similarly to our physical health, needs to be maintained as we age.

During an AARP Real Possibilities interview, health experts from Corewell Health and a senior living expert from Sunset Senior Communities discuss behavioral health in the aging population.

Experts include:

Dr. Boettcher, MD Geriatric Medicine at Corewell Health

Julie Baar, ACNP, Geriatric Medicine at Corewell Health

Christina Matzke, President & CEO of Sunset Senior Communities

Common causes for behavioral health changes in seniors include, but aren’t limited to:

Social and environmental changes

Feelings of loneliness and isolation

Physical impairments: Memory loss, vision loss, hearing loss, and chronic illnesses

Loss of a loved one

Side effects of medication

Sunset Senior Communities and Corewell Health have partnered to assist older adults with mental, emotional and physical healthcare needs. Learn more by watching the segment featured above.

Sunset Senior Communities:

Phone: 616.457.2770

Address: 725 Baldwin St., Jenison, MI 49428

