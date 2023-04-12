GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Determining when to move into a senior living community is a big decision! According to Sunset Senior Communities, “One of the prevailing misconceptions about senior living is that it’s a place to go when you can’t take care of yourself anymore,” but this is far from the case.

Senior Living communities are seeing a rise in retirees moving into independent living at a younger age now more than ever. Ben Leavell, Executive Director of the Waterford Place at Sunset Senior Communities, discusses reasons retirees move sooner!

“One of the biggest things we hear is, my only regret is that I wish I would’ve done this sooner,” Ben says.

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Ben also shares that retirees often move sooner due to wanting to live a carefree lifestyle where they don’t have to worry about an HOA, home maintenance, and utility bills. In addition, Waterford Place offers state-of-the-art amenities (hot tub, pool, fitness center, movie theater, etc.) for residents to take advantage of. And they don’t forget to mention the fellowship that comes with building relationships with other residents. “It’s priceless,” Ben adds.

Moving to a senior community earlier in life is a rewarding experience, and Sunset Senior Communities shares additional reasons to make the transition on their website.

