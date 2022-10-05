GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Advanced care planning is the process of planning for future medical care if you or a loved one are unable to make or communicate personal health care choices. Many times part of advanced care planning includes utilizing Hospice services.

Katie VanRyn from Emmanuel Hospice, a partner organization of Sunset Senior Communities, breaks down the importance of Advance Care Planning, the benefits, the appropriate age to consider creating a strategy, and how Emmanuel Hospices’ team can help individuals decide and achieve their medical wishes and goals.

Watch the interview featured above to learn more.

Contact Sunset Senior Communities:

616.457.2770

725 Baldwin St.

Jenison, MI 49428

(Sponsored by Sunset Senior Communities)