GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Our homes are one of the main places where we feel most comfortable, and as we age, it’s hard to imagine having to say goodbye to that comfort to receive additional care. So how can we age in place?

During an episode of AARP Real Possibilities, Resident Services Coordinator Jill Franciso from Waterford Place joins Jennifer Feuerstein in studio to discuss services offered to independent living residents to help them live in their homes longer.

What are the benefits of living independently in your home?

According to Jill, benefits include the ability for residents to “stay in an environment that’s comfortable and familiar to them.” Aging in place is especially helpful when older adults can remember the placement of an item or the location of their home within the community.

Additionally, Jill says independent living is beneficial because it gives older adults “pride and dignity” to know they can continue to reside in the places they love.

Which services can independent living residents use?

Emergency pull cords that residents can activate to receive help

A wireless pendant system that works in and outside the home

“IL Plus”: Provides housekeeping, laundry, medication management and meals.



To learn more, watch the interview featured above or contact Sunset Senior Communities:

Main Office

616.457.2770

725 Baldwin St.

Jenison, MI 49428

Sponsored by Sunset Senior Communities