GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Many factors determine how you’ll spend your retirement years, and finances are likely to be one of the most significant. You may have considered moving into a senior living community but assume the costs are too high.

Sunset Senior Communities’ independent living options offer “a place for everyone.” During an AARP Real Possibilities interview, Christina Matzke, President & CEO of Sunset Senior Communities, shares the factors that play into the cost of senior living, what independent living covers, and describes Sunset’s two campuses.

Watch the video featured above to learn more

The cost of senior living is determined by

What a community has to offer

Home sizes

Amenities

For more information on senior living costs, contact Sunset Senior Communities:

Main Office

616.457.2770

725 Baldwin St.

Jenison, MI 49428

(Sponsored by Sunset Senior Communities)