GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s difficult to navigate the loss of a spouse. Between taking on additional responsibilities at home and making decisions you’ve once made as a team; the transition can be overwhelming.

If you need support for handling everyday tasks, could use more social connections and a sense of community, moving into a senior living community can be the right next step for you or a loved one.

During Real Possibilities with AARP Michigan, Jennifer Feuerstein invites Ben Leavell, Executive Director at the Waterford Place and Rose Garden, to discuss the advantages of moving into a senior living community after losing a loved one.

Learn more in the informative segment featured above!

