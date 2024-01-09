GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Respite care is a word often used when discussing senior care, but many people aren’t aware of what it means.

During an informative “Real Possibilities with AARP Michigan” interview, Ben Leavell, Executive Director of Waterford Place at Sunset Communities, joins Jennifer Feuerstein in studio to discuss the meaning of respite care, the benefits for seniors, and how it helps families and caregivers.

Respite care is defined as “temporary institutional care of a sick, elderly, or disabled person, providing relief for their usual caregiver.”

According to Leavell, individuals in respite care are provided with the following:

Meals

Housekeeping

Medication

Maintenance

Furniture

Hands-on care from medical team

To set up respite care, Leavell suggests calling a senior living facility and scheduling a respite care stay ahead. Learn more information in the segment featured above.

Contact Sunset Senior Communities:

616.457.2770

725 Baldwin St.

Jenison, MI 49428

Sponsored by Sunset Senior Communities