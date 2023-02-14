GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- What comes to mind when you think about assisted living and skilled nursing? Many people imagine both levels of care restricting individual freedoms, and residents no longer having the option to live independent lives. The truth? Senior living directors, industry experts, and staff have deemed these images as common misconceptions.

During a sit-down interview on AARP Real Possibilities, Emily Foster, Executive Director at the Manor & Villages at Sunset Senior Communities, discusses common misconceptions between assisted living and skilled nursing, the differences between both levels of care, and how residents are living vibrant lives in the Sunset community!

Learn more about assisted living and skilled nursing in the segment featured above.

Contact Sunset Senior Communities:

Main Office

616.457.2770

725 Baldwin St.

Jenison, MI 49428

(Sponsored by Sunset Senior Communities)