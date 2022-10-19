GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Whether you or a loved one are approaching retirement or have an aging loved one who may soon need care, you may have begun to think about the future. One of the biggest questions when planning for life down the road is when the appropriate time to settle into a senior living community is.

Ben Leavell, Executive Director of Waterford Place at Sunset Senior Communities, says he and his team advise families to “start looking soon.” Even if an individual retires early, it’s great to know which type of community they would be interested in, even if it’s in years to come. Research unique amenities included at specific locations and their culture and core values.

Waterford Place has welcomed residents in their sixties and nineties into its community! Making the transition is due to personal preference, but Ben says several individuals have moved because “they’ve decided they want a maintenance-free, hassle-free lifestyle.”

If you’re still wondering if now is the right time, here’s a simple checklist that Ben shares.

It may be time to consider senior living if:

You don’t want to deal with maintaining the interior and exterior of your home

You don’t want to pay HOA fees on a condominium

Yard work seems like a daunting task

You’re a fan of amenities like a fitness center and pool

If you’re seeking a friendly environment with other older adults

Learn more information by watching the interview featured above, and contact Sunset Senior Communities for additional assistance:

(Sponsored by Sunset Senior Communities)