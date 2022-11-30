GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- When considering independent living options and senior living communities to transition into, there are several factors to consider. Aside from finding the right location and costs, researching provided amenities is also important to review.

Christina Matzke, President & CEO of Sunset Senior Communities, says senior living facilities differ in terms of offered amenities, and shares advice for choosing the right community. “You have to do your homework. You have to maybe start online and take a look. And then, start doing some tours on site,” she says.

At Sunset Senior Communities, several amenities are provided to fit the wants and needs of its residents. These features include aquatic centers, beauty salons, outdoor walking paths, educational classes and general stores.

For more information on amenities offered at Sunset Senior Communities, and tips for selecting a senior living facility to fit your needs, tune into the AARP Real Possibilities interview above, and contact Sunset.

Contact Sunset Senior Communities.

Main Office

616.457.2770

725 Baldwin St.

Jenison, MI 49428

(Sponsored by Sunset Senior Communities)