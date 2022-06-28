GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s no secret that memory care communities provide those with dementia safety, security and constant care? But did you know this form of care also offers activities that enrich the quality of life for each resident?

Angie Russo, Director of Recreational Therapy at Waterford Place, describes the types of activities provided in a memory care setting, the typical day of a memory care resident, and shares why Montessori care is a priority for residents.

Watch the interview featured in the video player above to learn more.

Contact Sunset Senior Communities:

Main Office

616.457.2770

725 Baldwin St.

Jenison, MI 49428

(Sponsored by Sunset Senior Communities)