GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- As we age, we may need to modify aspects of our residences and lives to keep us safe. Whether you’re looking to move into a senior living community or have already made the transition, it’s imperative to be mindful of the environment and features of the community.

During an AARP Real Possibilities interview, Christina Matzke, President and CEO of Sunset Senior Communities, shares a safety checklist for forthcoming and current senior living residents.

When touring a senior community, and before making the transition, ensure the facility is clean, spacious, and well-lit. Christina also shares that senior communities must regulate their emergency preparedness guidelines. These guidelines include but aren’t limited to preventative maintenance, 24/7 staffing, fire drills, and security cameras.

Learn more about important safety features by watching the interview above.

