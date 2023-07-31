GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Senior living offers older adults a welcoming and supportive community to age in place. However, for those unaware of the variety of services provided in senior living communities and commonly used terms, it may feel like you’re learning a new language or entering the unknown.

During an AARP Real Possibilities interview, Connie Graham, Executive Coordinator at Sunset Senior Communities, shares terms for older adults and their families to know when considering senior living.

These terms include:

Independent Living

Assisted Living

ADL (Activities of Daily Living)

Memory Care

Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRC)

Life Lease

Watch the interview above to learn more.

Graham also shares the importance of becoming familiar with senior living terms and services,

“We want folks to be able to plan ahead and make an educated decision when they’re trying to help a loved one move or when a senior themselves are looking for somewhere.”

