GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Whether you’re still planning your retirement or ready to make the transition, there are many steps you can take to have a healthy experience in beginning a new chapter of life.

Christina Matzke, President/CEO of Sunset Senior Communities, joins Jennifer Feuerstein on AARP Real Possibilities to discuss important factors that contribute to a healthy retirement:

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Stay active: As we age, it’s imperative to stay active, especially when entering retirement. Christina recommends doing low-impact workouts, going for walks and finding new ways to get outdoors. Also, staying active is not limited to staying physically fit. It’s also crucial to maintain your cognitive ability. Solving word puzzles, reading, staying connected with social activities and eating healthy foods can help.

Be social: Many seniors and newly retired individuals reside alone at home. A great contributor to a healthy retirement is establishing social connections. Take a walk with a friend, go out for lunch, or consider joining a community group to create/maintain a social life.

Be flexible & identify your purpose: Retirement is an exciting time in life! Be open to trying something new. Also, think about what makes you happy, what drives you, and what motivates you daily. Maybe it’s volunteering, contributing your gifts and talents to your community, exploring, or spending time with loved ones. Focusing on something positive can make all the difference during retirement.

