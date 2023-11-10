GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- We’re always looking for ways to make life convenient, whether searching for simple ways to shop for groceries or find medical care for our specific needs.
During an AARP Real Possibilities, Sunset Senior Communities and Corewell Health staff discuss their partnership in helping seniors easily access medical services.
Featured guests include:
- Dr. Boettcher, MD Geriatric Medicine at Corewell Health
- Julie Baar, ACNP, Geriatric Medicine at Corewell Health
- Christina Matzke, President & CEO of Sunset Senior Communities
Learn more by watching the interview featured above, and contact Sunset Senior Communities to discover the possibilities of senior living:
Sunset Senior Communities
Main Office
725 Baldwin St.
Jenison, MI 49428
Sponsored by Sunset Senior Communities