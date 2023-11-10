GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- We’re always looking for ways to make life convenient, whether searching for simple ways to shop for groceries or find medical care for our specific needs.

During an AARP Real Possibilities, Sunset Senior Communities and Corewell Health staff discuss their partnership in helping seniors easily access medical services.

Featured guests include:

Dr. Boettcher, MD Geriatric Medicine at Corewell Health

Julie Baar, ACNP, Geriatric Medicine at Corewell Health

Christina Matzke, President & CEO of Sunset Senior Communities

Learn more by watching the interview featured above, and contact Sunset Senior Communities to discover the possibilities of senior living:

Sunset Senior Communities

Main Office

616.457.2770

725 Baldwin St.

Jenison, MI 49428

Sponsored by Sunset Senior Communities