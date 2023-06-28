GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Isolation is detrimental to your health, so much the U.S. Surgeon General recently declared loneliness a national health epidemic. Older adults are increasingly susceptible, particularly as they continue to navigate and redefine life post-retirement, and the loss of social connections due to the pandemic. And let’s face it, it’s not easy to make friends as adults compared to when we’re kids.

As kids, it’s natural to develop friendships through school, sports, extracurricular activities and in neighborhoods where we played. As adults, it can be a lonely, disconnected world. So how do we make social connections and build friendships later in life?

Cultivate hobbies! Tap into your interests and the social circles that form out of those. If you like to read, join a book club through a library; if you like to golf, join a league; if you have a hobby like collecting, quilting, or some other focused activity, find local groups that center around that.

Volunteer! Volunteering can open up your social circles. Find a mission that’s meaningful to you and get involved. Not only are you doing good, but you’ll meet others who also care about the organization’s social mission.

Sign up for a workshop or class and stretch yourself to try new things. Take a painting class, get involved in an OLLI program (through Aquinas College), or CALL (through Calvin University). Taking classes not only improves your brain health but increase your circle of friends.

Join an online platform like Meetup or Bumble BFF which are built to help develop friendships.

AARP FRIENDLY VOICE

Connecting People to People

We may be isolated, but we don’t have to be alone. Sometimes, just hearing a friendly voice on the other end of the line can help in challenging times. Trained AARP Friendly Voice volunteers will provide a call to say hello. Request a call:

· Call us directly at 1-888-281-0145 and leave us your information and we will call you back

· Llámanos directamente al 1-888-497-4108

This service is currently available only for callers from the US

One of our volunteers will be calling you from the following number:

1-888-281-0145

Please note:

The caller ID will say “800 Service.” Please take note of this number so that you recognize it when a volunteer calls. It is also beneficial if you have voice mail in case we miss you.