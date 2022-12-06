GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- No matter your “zip code, income, or socioeconomic background,” having access to quality health care is imperative. Exalta Health, a Christian nonprofit, provides quality healthcare for all people.

During an AARP Real Possibilities interview, Ed Postma, President of Exalta Health, joins Jennifer Feuerstein to discuss the nonprofit’s mission of serving “the uninsured, underinsured, and refugees to create a healthier community.” Ed also shares tips on being informed on available healthcare options, explains Exalta’s integrated health model, and details ways the community can support the nonprofit.

Integrated health at Exalta includes:

Medical Services

Dental Services

Spiritual Care

Physical and Behavioral wellness

Watch the interview above to learn more information.

(AARP Real Possibilities is sponsored by AARP Michigan)