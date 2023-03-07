GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- “Today, after a 12-year fight and a final push that swamped state legislators with more than 13,300 emails from AARP members, Michigan’s retirement tax has been repealed. This shameful tax broke a promise to retirees and forced those on fixed incomes to change their retirement plans when the rules of the game unexpectedly were rewritten. AARP Michigan applauds the governor and those legislators who elevated the repeal of this tax as a top priority and voted yes. Today’s action rights this wrong for current retirees and the waves of retirees yet to come.”

(Sponsored by AARP Michigan)