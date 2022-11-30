GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- As aging takes place, especially after retirement, many seniors may experience feelings of loneliness and isolation. Luckily, a local organization offers aging adults a sense of belonging and community. Senior Neighbors enhances the lives of older adults in Kent County by connecting them to variety of services which aids in promoting independence and assists everyone in maintaining their physical, mental, and emotional health.

According to the center’s website, “over 4,500 older adults receive services” through their five Senior Neighbor centers each year. Services include case management, a program for refugees, home maintenance, housing assistance, Medicare and Medicaid counseling, transportation, senior odysseys, and volunteer opportunities.

Bob Barnes from Senior Neighbors stops by AARP Real Possibilities to share more details on how the organization positivity impacts the lives of many older adults. Watch the interview featured above to learn more.

(AARP Real Possibilities is sponsored by AARP Michigan)