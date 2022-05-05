GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Throughout May and June, AARP Michigan will host a series of virtual events for the community to attend. Refer to the schedule of events below, and save the dates!

May 2022

Voices of Dementia (virtual event)

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 | Noon – 1:00 p.m.

Join AARP for an inspiring conversation with 5 individuals who have been living well with different types of dementia for 5+ years. Learn what strategies they’ve used to continue to live a life filled with meaning, purpose, and joy. Register here.

Learn A Latte: Tools to Help You Age at Home (virtual event)

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Across Michigan, Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) offer a menu of services to help older adults stay independent and in their own homes. Tune in to learn about their many services ranging from nutrition and health & wellness programs to elder rights and supportive services. Register here.

Social Media for Beginners (virtual event)

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. – Noon

Connecting with family and friends on social media is easier than you think. We’ll introduce you to some of the more popular sites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn and before you know it, you’ll be sharing posts! Register here.

Starting Your Business at Age 50+ (virtual event)

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. – Noon

It’s never too late to be your own boss. Get the basics for starting your business in 2022! Learn about resources that can help you get started. Register here.

Learn a Latte: Organ Donation 101 (virtual event)

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Did you know people of all ages can be organ & tissue donors despite medical conditions? Learn the facts with “Organ Donation 101” presented by Gift of Life Michigan, the state’s federally designated organ and tissue recovery program. Register here.

Demystifying Health Insurance (virtual event)

Thursday, May 19, 2022 | 1:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Health insurance can be complicated. This presentation will help unravel the mysteries of health insurance by taking a deep dive into understanding the world of co-pays, co-insurance, deductibles and more. Register here.

Rhythms of Life (virtual event)

Saturday, May 21, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Music is good for your health! Percussionist Kevin “Bujo” Jones will lead us in a virtual rhythm circle featuring percussion, rhythms and the benefits of music. Join us for a healthy and interactive rhythm circle! No experience needed. Register here.

AARP on Tap: Craft Beverages (virtual event)

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Don’t like beer? Have dietary restrictions? Can’t find a good brewery? Join AARP On Tap to discover craft options besides beer. Learn about ciders, meads, spirits, and more. They’re a quickly growing part of the adult beverage market. Register here.

AARP Grand Prix Discount

AARP members and guests can get a $5 discount on General Admission or Reserved Seating for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on June 4 or June 5. The discount offer ends at midnight on May 28.

Get your discount here.

June 2022

Be on Guard for Elder Abuse (virtual event)

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | 10 – 10:30 a.m.

Is your loved one being abused? During this event, you’ll learn about the different types of elder abuse, how to recognize the signs and what to do if you suspect it. Don’t let your loved one suffer in silence. Register here.

Never Too Late to Be Your Own Boss! (virtual event)

Monday, June 6, 2022 | 11 a.m. – noon

Get tips from entrepreneurs on the Do’s and Don’ts of successful businesses! Register here.

Walk, Roll & Stroll – Jackson (in-person events)

Tuesday, June 7 and June 21, 2022 | 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Join AARP and the City of Jackson on the first and third Tuesdays in June and July for a 3-mile non-competitive walk roll or stroll for all ages and abilities. Register for both June dates using the links.

Register here for June 7 (Ella Sharp Park)

Register here for June 21 (Cascades Park)

Learn a Latte: Cooking for Two (virtual event)

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 | 10 – 10:30 a.m.

Tired of cooking? Do your recipes yield too much? Does fast food seem easier? Cooking for two can be challenging and “grab and go” food isn’t always good. Discover ways to prepare easy, healthy meals when cooking for yourself and another. Register here.

How to be a Proactive Health Care Consumer (virtual event)

Thursday, June 16, 2022 | 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Your health is your most important asset and it is important that you know how to advocate for yourself. We’ll show you how to be proactive, including how to identify appropriate questions to ask and when to seek additional opinions. Register here.

Rhythms of Life: Virtual Rhythm Circle (virtual event)

Saturday, June 18, 2022 | 10 – 10:45 a.m.

Music is good for your health! Percussionist Kevin “Bujo” Jones will lead us in a virtual rhythm circle featuring percussion, rhythms and the benefits of music. Join us for a healthy and interactive rhythm circle! No experience needed. Register here.

The Color of Health Care (in-person event)

Thursday, June 23, 2022 | 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Doors open at 10 a.m. for vendor show and free health screenings

Join AARP and local community organizations for The Color of Health Care, a free multicultural forum on Thursday, June 23, in Detroit featuring health screenings, resources and information, a boxed lunch and presentations by Dr. Herbert Smitherman and Dr. America Bracho. This event is part of a series on bridging the health care gap for underserved communities. Register here.

