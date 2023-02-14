GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Tax season is here, and the AARP Foundation is helping those needing assistance with preparing through its Tax-Aide Program. According to the Foundation’s website, the tax-aide program provides “in-person and virtual tax assistance to anyone, free of charge, with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income.”

To provide more information on the Tax-Aid Program, available resources, the benefits, and the types of tax returns volunteers can assist the community with, Sam Helmrick, District Coordinator of the AARP Tax-Aid, stops by “AARP Real Possibilities.”

Learn more by watching the segment featured in the video player above.

(AARP Real Possibilities is sponsored by AARP Michigan)