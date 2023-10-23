GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Whether you’re retired or nearing this next phase of life, it’s imperative to have a plan. Retirement, savings and financial security can change an individual’s life trajectory, and if you have lingering questions, AARP and the Castle Wealth Group can help by sharing a wealth of resources and knowledge.

During an episode of AARP Real Possibilities, Paula D. Cunningham joins the Founder/CEO of Castle Wealth Group, Christopher J. Berry, who shares valuable financial advice. As a resource for “holistic financial planning,” Castle Wealth Group can help “answer income, investment, tax, health care, and legacy planning questions by helping you build your financial plans for the future.”

Regarding retirement and the first things to know, Christopher says people need to put time into navigating the retirement legacy process.

“Sometimes I see people spend more time planning their vacation than their retirement, he said.” Christopher also suggests finding a good partner and financial expert to help someone determine where they are financially, decide where they want to go and work towards a holistic plan.

Hear more of Christopher’s advice in the segment featured above, and learn more about Castle Wealth Group here.

AARP Real Possibilities is sponsored by AARP Michigan.