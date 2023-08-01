GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Michigan is considered the #1 trail state in the nation. And with tons of hiking and biking trails, which include over 850 miles in West Michigan alone, it’s easy to see why our state has earned this designation.

In West Michigan, a local nonprofit organization, West Michigan Trails & Greenways Coalition, has made it their mission to build a “world-class trail experience” to connect “people, trails and communities” throughout the area.

During a recent AARP Real Possibilities interview, John Morrison from West Michigan Trails discusses the organization’s projects, how its vision benefits the community and the many pros of having access to trails.

“Trails are important because they offer an active transportation kind of method,” John says. “You can recreate and enjoy the outdoors, but you can get around without having to have access to an automobile.”

And as indicated on West Michigan Trails & Greenways Coalition website, trails also benefit our health, environment, economy, livability and communities’ identity.

Learn more information in the interview featured above or visit the Michigan Trails & Greenways Coalition’s website.