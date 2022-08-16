GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Play is essential and beneficial for people of all ages, especially when we enter our later years. A great place to engage in creativity and imagination is the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum which provides an environment where “everyone has the right to play.”

Maggie Lancaster, CEO of the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, joins Jennifer Feuerstein on AARP Real Possibilities to discuss the meaning of open play, its benefits for children and adults and ways to experience open play at the museum.

Watch the interview featured in the video player above to learn more!

(AARP Real Possibilities is Sponsored by AARP Michigan)