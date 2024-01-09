GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Voting season is right around the corner, and during “Real Possibilities with AARP Michigan,” Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is joining Paula D. Cunningham to discuss how to vote, where to vote and how to ensure your ballot counts.

In addition to discussing these topics during this informative interview, Benson thoroughly details the changes Michigan voters can expect for upcoming elections and voting in 2024.

To learn more, tune into the segment featured above and/or visit Michigan.gov/vote. For any questions or concerns, Benson encourages the public to email misinformation@michigan.gov.

Real Possibilities is sponsored by AARP Michigan.