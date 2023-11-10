GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- There’s a great organization in West Michigan helping people who are affected by Parkinson’s disease and related movement disorders.

Established in 1983, the Michigan Parkinson’s Foundation has existed to provide every individual with Parkinson’s or a related disorder with “responsive, compassionate, and quality care” through four distinct pillars (Education, community, exercise and respite).

During AARP Real Possibilities, Kristin Rossi, CEO of the Michigan Parkinson’s Foundation, and Amy Hooyer from Rock Steady Boxing discuss the services and events their organizations provide to ensure people with Parkinson’s disease feel empowered and supported.

