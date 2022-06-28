GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- You’ve heard of she sheds, but are you familiar with a men’s shed? It’s a great place for guys to meet, do fun activities, and connect with some of their best buds. These gathering spots are beneficial, especially for older men who may have lost contact with friends after retiring.

If you’re a retired male with extra time on your hands, consider hanging out at a Men’s Shed. Christopher Wilson stops by AARP Real Possibilities to share all the details!

