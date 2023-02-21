GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- When it comes to Medicare, several common questions come to mind for many individuals. According to United Healthcare, these questions include asking if Medicare is mandatory, how to know which Medicare coverage to choose, who is eligible for Medicare, if Medicare is income-based, and when to enroll, to name a few.

If you've ever pondered, then you'll want to tune into Tuesday's episode of AARP Real Possibilities

During an informative segment, two health experts in Medicare, Tricia Sandiego and Teresa Smith, answer frequently asked questions.

What is Medicare, and who is eligible?

According to Tricia, “Medicare is the government-run insurance program that covers people over the age of 65 and then some people with disabilities who are under the age of 65. For example, if they have a condition like end-stage renal disease or ALS, Medicare has coverage for those folks.”

Watch the interview featured above to learn more!

Navigating Medicare

For additional help with navigating Medicare, visit AARP’s enrollment guide online.

