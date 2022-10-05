GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Makeup is transformative, accessible, and can boost the confidence of anyone who wears it! To be clear, you don’t have to be a millennial or a part of Generation Z to give your skin flawless coverage or enhancements. You can be an older adult and still rock it!

During a new episode of AARP Real Possibilities, Professional makeup artist and beauty educator Kierra Wray shares industry secrets with Paula D. Cunningham! In a live demonstration, she displays ways to enrich and embrace aging skin and shares a step-by-step routine for prepping the skin before applying products and removing them at home later on.

Kierra also details her journey of success in the makeup industry, details celebrity clients she’s worked with like Scottie Pippen, ESPN personnel and more, and gives her product recommendations.

Check out these fun makeup tips in the interview featured above!

(Sponsored by AARP Michigan)