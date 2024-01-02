GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- A local organization in the community is helping individuals with disabilities age in place.

It’s the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan, and the organization’s CEO and President Kendrick Heinlein joins Jennifer Feuerstein to discuss the services they provide to seniors for aging in place.

Additionally, Heinlein shares advice for older adults and caregivers working to develop an aging plan and how the Area Agency of West Michigan is working to change the narrative around aging.

About the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan

According to Heinlein, the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan (AAAWM)’s mission is to provide older adults and adults living with a disability an array of services designed to promote independence and dignity in their homes and their communities.

AAAWM is The Source for Seniors in Allegan, Ionia, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo, and Osceola counties. Together with their partners, through the Older Americans Act (OAA) and Kent County Senior Millage (KCSM), they help provide person-centered care that empowers individuals to age in place.

Learn more in the featured segment above.

