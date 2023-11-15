GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, approximately “1 in 4 adults suffer from a diagnosable mental disorder in a given year.”

In West Michigan, a local nonprofit organization and federally recognized grassroots movement, Community of Hearts, offers mental health, social, and emotional wellness resources to those needing hope and support in navigating mental illnesses.

During an AARP Real Possibilities interview, Monica Sparks, a Kent County Commissioner and member of Community of Hearts, joins Jennifer Feuerstein in studio to share the importance of providing mental health resources to the community, and the opportunities to become a mental health advocate by volunteering and completing a free online training.

Learn more about Community of Hearts’ initiatives, resources and upcoming events by visiting the organization’s website here.