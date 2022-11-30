GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- AARP’s annual Shining Star Award was recently bestowed upon Debbie Sytsma of Kentwood. This highest of honors acknowledges leadership, service and community impact executed by an AARP Michigan volunteer.

According to AARP Associate State Director Jennifer Feuerstein, Sytsma is a dynamic force within the organization’s Grand Rapids volunteer community.

“We have some great momentum in and around Grand Rapids and that’s because of Debbie who simply lives and breathes our mission to help the 50+ population live their best lives,” Feuerstein said. “She does so by rallying the troops and driving volunteer momentum in Kent County.”

Feuerstein specifically noted Sytsma’s leadership in bringing more volunteers into the fold through onboarding and training, and her service as the Outreach Coordinator for western Michigan where she organized AARP volunteers working at in-person events. At an awards ceremony in Ypsilanti, Sytsma’s work was heralded by national and state AARP leaders where she was just one of five AARP volunteers to receive this prestigious award.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities with AARP, visit aarp.org/MI or send an email to MIAARP@aarp.org or call 866-227-7448.