GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- One of Michigan’s eleven LBPH Advisory and Outreach Centers, the Kent District Library’s Talking Book & Braille Center, provides accessible reading materials like books, magazines, DVDs, and downloadable materials in audio format and braille to anyone unable to read standard print due a visual, physical, or reading disability.

Shelley Roossien, Accessibility & Inclusion Specialist at Kent District Library, discusses the Center’s resources, programs, and initiatives serving residents in Kent, Montcalm and Ionia counties.

To learn more about eligibility requirements, Shelley suggests those interested should visit one of Kent District Library’s 20 branches, make a phone call, or visit Kent District Library’s website here.

Contact Kent District Library

Website: KDL.org/tbbc/

Phone: (616) 784-2007

Address: 814 W River Center Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI, 49321