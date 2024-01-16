GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Are you interested in staying informed about the State Legislature in 2024?

During “Real Possibilities with AARP Michigan,” Paula D. Cunningham invites Michigan’s Speaker of the House, Joe Tate, to discuss legislative priorities for 2024, areas of focus for older adults, and the importance of voting in 2024.

“We’re going to continue to do the work. We’re halfway through our legislative sessions, so there’s more work to be done,” Tate said. “We want to make Michiganders proud at the end of the day.”

Watch the segment in the video player featured above.

“Real Possibilities” is sponsored by AARP Michigan