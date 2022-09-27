GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Research shows adults 65 and older are twice as likely to be injured or killed during a fire emergency. According to the American Safety & Health Institute, factors contributing to these statistics include common aging issues that limit an older adult’s physical and cognitive abilities. In addition, medications can alter a person’s judgment. A reduced sense of pain can delay the treatment of burns or injuries, and a decreased immune function can result in more rapid injuries.

Although these factors may seem alarming, there are numerous ways to prevent fires in the homes of older adults. Michael McLeieer, President of E.S.C.A.P.E Fire & Safety Services, joins Jennifer Feuerstein on AARP Real Possibilities to share lifesaving fire prevention tips!

Watch the interview in the video player above to learn more.

Quick fire-prevention tips:

Ensure fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are operating properly within the home.

Create and practice a home fire escape plan by determining ways to exit your home if there’s a fire.

Sleep with your bedroom door closed, and ensure glasses, hearing aids, canes, walkers, wheelchairs, flashlights and cellphones are nearby.

(AARP Real Possibilities is sponsored by AARP Michigan)