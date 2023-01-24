GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Hope for Single Moms is all about giving women the tools they need to be self-sufficient and helping children to thrive. Dr. Carla Ludwig, Founding Director of Hope for Single Moms talks about the inspiration behind the organization’s establishment, their mission and the services they provide for countless women in the community.

“There are so many women that are working so hard at minimum wage, and we know that right now that’s not paying the bills. And through watching my daughter I was able to see some barriers women had to getting that career education and becoming financially self-sufficient. And that’s what we do! We remove financial barriers, any other barriers they have, and surround them with a team of support to encourage them on the way,” Dr. Ludwig states.

(AARP Real Possibilities is sponsored by AARP Michigan)