GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Home Repair Services (HRS), a unique local organization established in 1979, is helping Kent County residents of all backgrounds access repair services and housing education, especially senior homeowners.

Since its inception, Home Repair Services has served over 35,000 Kent County residents through assistance that “not only build up safer and healthier homes”, but also “build up the homeowners that live in them.”

During an AARP Real Possibilities interview, Joel Ruiter from Home Repair Services joins Jennifer Feuerstein to discuss the ways the organization aids the community.

Joel says HRS expresses its work in three primary pillars:

Repair & access services

Housing Counseling & Education

Home over Self-help services:

In addition, Home Repair Services offers a “fix-it school”, a free weekly hands-on workshop teaching the community how to do repairs themselves.

To learn more about Home Repair Services (HRS), visit the organization’s website