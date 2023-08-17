GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Michigan has more than 4,020 miles of state-designated hiking trails and 2,085 miles of biking trails. The options range from long treks to short rides. And there are plenty of opportunities for getting active for all abilities and interests.

And being the great lakes state, Michigan has stunning bodies of water, including inland lakes and rivers. These activities are fun, healthy and often free! If you need help in preparing for a hike, be sure to check out this link: https://www.aarp.org/travel/vacation-ideas/outdoors/info-2023/how-to-plan-a-hike.html

For a list of the best places to hike, bike and paddle, be sure to connect with these resources:

www.michigan.org/article/trip-idea/michigan-best-paddling-trips

