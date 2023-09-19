GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Many resources and benefits are available for Veterans, but many don’t know how to access them. During an AARP Real Possibilities interview, Zaneta Adams from the Department of Veterans Affairs joins Jennifer Feuerstein to share available resources for Veterans and the importance of helping those who have made great sacrifices for our country.

As a Veteran, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Intergovernmental Affairs, and President/Founder of WINC: For All Women Veterans, Zaneta has made it her life’s mission to support and advocate for Veterans and their families by helping them connect to earned benefits.

These benefits include but are not limited to:

Health Care

Disability

Pension

Life Insurance

Housing Assistance

Education and training

To explore additional benefits and health care, visit va.gov or call

1-800-MyVA411

1-800-698-2411