GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Although winter is gradually winding down, concerns over COVID-19, Monkeypox, and seasonal viral illnesses like the common cold and flu remain. Understanding the state of respiratory illnesses across the nation and local communities has brought forth frequently asked questions and misconceptions.

During a new episode of AARP Real Possibilities, the Health Officer of Ingham Co. Health Department, Linda S. Vail, MPA, joins Paula D. Cunningham to address the concerns of the public, answer frequently asked questions, describe the typical patterns of viruses, shares reasons to receive a vaccine and booster if possible, and details the public health tools implemented in communities to limit the spread of respiratory illnesses.

To learn more, view the segment in the video player featured above.

(AARP Real Possibilities is sponsored by AARP Michigan).