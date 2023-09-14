GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- As we age, we must be proactive with our future and making decisions. GR Savvy Seniors, founded by Laura Kelso, provides many resources to support and empower seniors.

One of these resources is a monthly senior learning series featuring panel discussions on many topics of interest to older adults, like senior living, downsizing, finances, hospice, leaving a legacy and “everything in between.”

The event, held once a month from September 2023 through June 2024 at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, is free to attend, and upcoming topics include “Independent Living” and “The Power of Being Proactive,” and “Finding Purpose at Any Age.”

Learn more about the learning series on GR Savvy Seniors’ website here.