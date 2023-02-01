GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- In Oct. 2019, Michigan joined the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities. As the first state in the MidWest to be declared an age-friendly state, a movement began to ensure communities across Michigan are more livable for people of all ages.

During a new episode of AARP Real Possibilities, AARP Michigan State Director Paula D. Cunningham welcomes special guest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to discuss the achievements made to improve the lives of older adults during the previous four years. Additionally, Gov. Whitmer shares her hopes and intentions for the next four years.

To learn more, tune into the informative interview featured in the video player above.

(AARP Real Possibilities is sponsored by AARP Michigan)