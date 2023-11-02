GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- In July of this year, Lansing welcomed “A Beacon of Innovation” to University Health Park. The Izzo Family Medical Center, a 60,400 sq ft development, is assured to provide “a premier destination for additional clinical space, medical research, and education as well as increased accessibility of diagnostic imaging to meet needs of the region,” as stated on an informational website.

This recent development by the Gillespie Group is in partnership with McLaren, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, MSU Healthcare, and an additional occupant (TBA).

During an interview on “AARP Real Possibilities,” Pat Gillespie, Founder & CEO of the Gillespie Group, and Kirk Ray, president & CEO of McLaren Greater Lansing, discuss their decision to partner and establish the medical center and how it’s impacting the lives of Lansing residents and the state of Michigan.

Izzo Family Medical Center

Address: 3220 Discovery Dr., Lansing, MI, 48910

