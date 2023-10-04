GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Many of us have heard the phrase, “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” And if you find yourself skipping morning meals, here’s your friendly reminder to ensure that your body still receives the nutrients, vitamins and fiber needed to function!

During an episode of AARP Real Possibilities, Chris Johnson, CEO and Founder of On Target Living, a company committed to helping individuals build a healthy mind and body, demonstrates how to make a healthy “oatmeal-to-go”- a great breakfast, lunch or snack option. In the interview, Chris also shares additional ways to fuel your body.

Ingredients needed to create “oatmeal-to-go”:

Thick rolled oats

Protein: Pecans, Almonds, Walnuts, etc.

Fruit: Frozen dark cherries or blueberries

Cacao nibs

Milk: Unsweetened almond milk or coconut milk.

