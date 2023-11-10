GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-As we age, we sometimes lose the creativity and imagination exhibited as a child, or so we think.

Believe it or not, you don’t have to be a renowned painter, musician, or designer to be deemed innovative. There are many ways to re-spark our inherent creativity, and during an AARP Real Possibilities interview, Ann Byle, author of “Chicken Scratch,” is sharing how to do so.

Ann says it all starts with understanding our capability to exude creativity.

“We all have creativity in our souls, whether it’s developed or not, no matter what our profession is or hobbies, we all have creativity in us, and then we can all use it,” she said.

Other ways to develop creativity include:

Being curious

Be willing to try a new thing

Say “yes” to the things that allow you to be creative and nurture your interests

Avoid people and activities that diminish your creativity

Learn more by watching the segment featured above, and feel inspired to unleash your inner creativity by picking up a copy of Ann’s book, “Chicken Scratch.”