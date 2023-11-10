GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s a crucial time of year for those enrolled in Medicare. As of March 2023, over 65 million people receive health care through Medicare, according to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and open enrollment is underway until December 7.

Whether you’re enrolled in Medicare, thinking about getting coverage or switching your plan, there are imperative factors to consider. During an “AARP Real Possibilities” interview, two experts join Paula D. Cunningham to discuss everything viewers should know about the Medicare open enrollment period.

Guests include:

Teresa Smith, Medicare/Medicaid Assistance Program Regional Coordinator

Xavier Vaughn, Program Manager of Medicare Education at AARP

In addition to Teresa and Xavier’s insight, AARP recently shared “6 Things to Know About Medicare Open Enrollment,” including:

Not ignoring open enrollment

Understanding which plans can and can not be changed

Reviewing all costs and expenses

Weighing options with doctors

Reviewing CMS’ “Medicare and You Handbook”

Making changes if needed during the special enrollment period

View the article and tips here.

Sponsored by AARP Michigan.