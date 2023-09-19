GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Familiar with the phrase, “experience for hire?” Not only does this refer to someone with experience looking for a role an employer is hiring for, but according to AARP, it’s a “collaborative project intended to rethink hiring in Michigan by connecting employers with experienced, qualified job seekers age 50 and over who are seeking full-or part-time opportunities to put their valuable skills to work. 

During an episode of AARP Real Possibilities, panelists/guests join Paula D. Cunningham to discuss employment opportunities for older adults and the benefits of companies/organizations desiring to hire workers aged 50 and older. 

Interview guests include: 

  • Chris Holman, CEO of the MI Business Network
  • Andrea Palmer, AARP Michigan Program Associate
  • Danielle Gross, HR Manager at Crown Plaza Lansing
  • Teri Sand, Business Services Manager at Capital Area Michigan Works

Learn more about the “Experience for Hire” project, upcoming events, and partners here

Sponsored by AARP Michigan