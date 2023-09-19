GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Familiar with the phrase, “experience for hire?” Not only does this refer to someone with experience looking for a role an employer is hiring for, but according to AARP, it’s a “collaborative project intended to rethink hiring in Michigan by connecting employers with experienced, qualified job seekers age 50 and over who are seeking full-or part-time opportunities to put their valuable skills to work.

During an episode of AARP Real Possibilities, panelists/guests join Paula D. Cunningham to discuss employment opportunities for older adults and the benefits of companies/organizations desiring to hire workers aged 50 and older.

Interview guests include:

Chris Holman, CEO of the MI Business Network

Andrea Palmer, AARP Michigan Program Associate

Danielle Gross, HR Manager at Crown Plaza Lansing

Teri Sand, Business Services Manager at Capital Area Michigan Works

Learn more about the “Experience for Hire” project, upcoming events, and partners here.

Sponsored by AARP Michigan