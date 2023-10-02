GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-When it comes to aging in place, Care Resources, a Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), is a great option to keep seniors at home for as long as possible. Tracey McKnight, CEO of Care Resources (PACE), joins Jennifer Feuerstein on AARP Real Possibilities to discuss the mission of the national healthcare program funded by Medicare/Medicaid and available resources for participants, providers and referrals.

If you or someone you know is an adult aged 55 and older, lives in Care Resources’ service areas, including Kent, Allegan, Barry and Ionia counties, and has needs that could potentially lead to nursing home placement, consider Care Resources (PACE). View eligibility requirements and services here.

Contact Care Resources

4150 Kalamazoo Ave SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49508

616-913-2006 | 800-610-6299

AARP Real Possibilities is sponsored by AARP Michigan.