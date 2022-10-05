GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Cancer treatments can have a significant impact on a patient’s mental and emotional well-being, as well as their physical state and appearance. These changes include hair loss, skin differences, and brittle or weakened nails, to name a few. In the midst of these transformations, which can feel difficult or overwhelming to navigate, every woman and girl deserves to feel beautiful even in her most vulnerable state.

Beautiful You by Profile, a local 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has a mission to “Help women and girls undergoing cancer treatment look and feel beautiful.” In addition, the organization provides a “community of support, shares resource awareness, and engages with their (clients) ongoing wellness.”

In an AARP Real Possibilities interview, Regina Goris from Beautiful You discusses the organization’s mission, details its complimentary services, and talks about how its collaboration with partner organizations has helped Beautiful You further its vision.

Plus, Tami Groothius, a client of Beautiful You, gets candid about how the organization has helped her personally while undergoing cancer treatments.

“When you look at your calendar, and you see you’ve got an appointment to Beautiful You that day, you are having a good day that day.”

Watch the interview featured in the video player above to learn more.

(AARP Real Possibilities is Sponsored by AARP Michigan).